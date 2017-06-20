INEC receives petition recalling Dino Melaye Wednesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will receive a petition to recall Senator Dino Melaye tomorrow (Wednesday). This was confirmed to DAILY POST, by a source in the Kogi Government. The source who pleaded anonymous, added that all that needs to be done has been completed and “it is left to INEC to take the […]

INEC receives petition recalling Dino Melaye Wednesday

