INEC Registers APDA, Four Other New Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday registered five new political parties.

It is understood that the five new political parties were part of the 95 associations that applied to the Commission for registration as political parties.

The new parties are Young Progressive Party (YPP), Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), New Generation Party of Nigeria (NGP), All Democratic Peoples Movement (ADPM) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

APDA is the new party floated by former AIT chairman, Raymond Dokpesi and former Chairman of Labor party, Dan Anyanwu two days ago.

This disclosure was made by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Prince Adedeji Soyebi, in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said, “applications of five of the associations which have fulfilled the constitutional requirements for registration.”

In the meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries, Soyebi said that the Commission received and considered submissions from the 36 states and the FCT, as well as reports from some accredited observers of the CVR exercise.

The national commissioners added that as At Friday, June 2, 2017, a total of 760,989 persons had been registered across the country, making up 59.5 percent males and 40.5 percent females.

Also, 31,808 persons had collected their PVCs while 34,560 others applied for transfer of Polling Units.

