INEC threatens to deregister erring parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has threatened to deregister erring political parties. On Friday, chairman of the commission, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, said they would not hesitate to sanction any of the political parties that violated the laws. He said: “The Commission will continue to strictly monitor the activities of all political parties and will […]

INEC threatens to deregister erring parties

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

