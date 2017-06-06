INEC to announce new parties Wednesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Wednesday to announce new political associations seeking to be registered as political parties. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday in Abuja, said the decision would be made public after the commission’s meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Kaduna. His words: “Let me assure Nigerians that […]

INEC to announce new parties Wednesday

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

