INEC to release list of new registered political parties Wednesday

…Nwanyanwu unveils new party

From Romanus Ugwu, in Kaduna and

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would release list of registered new political parties out of the 95 political associations seeking INEC registration, tomorrow.

INEC boss, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who made the disclosure at the ongoing workshop on the Review of Communication Policy in Kaduna State, said the Commission would equally give update on the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) after the deliberations.

He insisted that governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, was involved in double registration, even as he assured voters in Anambra State that they would take delivery of their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) before the governorship election slated for November.

Giving update on the registration of political parties, the Elections Management Board (EMB) boss said: “Let me assure Nigerians that under the Electoral Act, the Commission is required to register new political parties and the guidelines for registration are very clear.

“As at last week, we have received a total of 95 political associations seeking registration as political parties. However, by the end of this workshop, there is going to be a retreat to review the ongoing voter registration followed by a meeting of the Commission in Kaduna and there be a statement on the registration of the political parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, former National Chairman of the Labour Party ( LP) has unveiled a new political party, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA).

He said the party, which is yet to be registered by INEC would herald a new era in the country.

Although the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Raymond Dokpesi was present at the unveiling of the new party, his level of involvement could not be ascertained as at press time.

Speculations have been rife that Senator Ahmed Makarfi supporters planned to dump the main opposition party if the Supreme Court judgment on the PDP leadership crisis did not favour their faction.

Nwanyanwu said the formation of the new party was borne out of patriotic desire to give Nigeria a truly progressive party.

He noted that although most of the existing political parties pride themselves as progressives, they were at best reactionary elements.

“APDA as a social democratic movement has a single purpose and mission of ensuring that every Nigerian, no matter the creed, culture, learning and social grouping have equal and unfettered access to all accruing dividends of citizenship,” Nwanyanwu stated.

He promised that the APDA would provide a level playing field for all members of the party. He added that in the new party, the office of president would rotate between the North and the South, with all the geo-political zone talking turns to produce a president for the country.

According to him, the governorship and local government chairmanship position would also rotate among the three senatorial zones. The interim National Chairman, Kabiru Shittu promised that if elected into office, the APDA would give Nigeria a new beginning.

He said the party would be committed to internal democracy, where party candidates would be elected through direct primaries. He added that 25 per cent of elective positions in the party would be reserved for the youths, while the women and physically challenged would get 30 and five per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the Makarfi-led faction of the PDP, in a statement issued by Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has denied any link with the APDA.

“In the last few hours, we have received numerous calls from our party members, concerned citizens and well wishers on our association or otherwise with the Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA).

“For the avoidance of doubt, we reiterate once again that we are not in any way associated with the new party in any form or guise. The APDA is neither an offshoot of the PDP nor its alter ego as some are speculating. This statement is made purely to set the records straight and to avoid unnecessary innuendos, speculations and ambiguity that may threaten the continued unity and solidarity of our party members.

“We thank millions of well-meaning Nigerians for their concern and commitment to the defence of our nascent democracy. In the end, this democracy cannot survive without a strong and vibrant opposition,” the statement said.

