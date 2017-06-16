Infinix Mobility launches Exclusive stores in 7 cities in Nigeria

Infinix Mobility brings great news for our fans and customers in 7 Cities in Nigeria. The brand unveils its first set of Exclusive stores in Lagos, Asaba, Owerri, Enugu, Warri, Uyo and Benue.

As Infinix continues to give consumers the best experience with its smartphones, the brand has been innovative about bringing about a better shopping experience for its fans & customers in the region. The brand aims to give customers the exclusive Infinix Experience with an all Infinix products and accessories store in your city.

Locate an Infinix exclusive store near you;

Lagos – 10, Tijani Ashongbon street, Ilaje, Bariga.

Asaba – 107 Nnebusi road Asaba,

Owerri – 54 wethdra road Owerri

Enugu – 35 Okpara Avenue Enugu

Warri – Rewjido plaza, Deco road, Warri, Delta

Uyo – 9, Oron road, Plaza, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

Benin – 56, Airport road, Benin City

Infinix product series range from Hot, Hot S, Note & Zero. Recent products launched in Nigeria include Infinix S2, Infinix Zero 4 and 2016 most searched android smartphone in Nigeria ‘Infinix Note 3’. For customers looking to purchase the Infinix Zero 4, Infinix is offering an exclusive promotion when you buy the Infinix Zero 4 & Zero 4 plus to win free home appliances.

To get updates on the brands products and stores, follow Infinix Mobility on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram

