Infographs on Mechatronics, garment factory investments of Ogbeni

Infograph 1

Pornographic of development in Osun

Title: Bola Ige Mechatronics Institute – BIMI

Commissioned in September, 2015

 

First mechatronics institute in Nigeria

 

BIMI was built to improve & promote artisans’ skill’s in the automotive sector

 

40 Osun indigenes sent to Germany for training in Mechatronics

 

Over 800 Million Naira expended through the help of the National Automotive Council to support this initiative

 

The institute partners with various German agencies

 

BIMI has three computerised mechanical workshops for assembling and repair of various types of automobiles

 

Infograph 2

Pornographic of development in Osun

Title: State of Osun’s Investment in Omoluabi Garment

 

  1. The state government has attracted investment worth billions in the garment making industry

 

  1. Government Investment in omoluabi garment factory is Land

 

  1. Osun Owns 14% Equity in omoluabi garment factory

 

  1. This investment has created over 3,000 jobs

 

  1. This investment provides training facilities for tailors in Osun

 

  1. This investment also empowered 5,000 entrepreneurs across the state

 

  1. omoluabi garment factory has produced for a few companies including total, gt bank, nnpc, chevron, lastma and many more

 

The post Infographs on Mechatronics, garment factory investments of Ogbeni appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

