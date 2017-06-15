Ini Edo prays to have children with spiritual husband? (See Photos)

Nollywood actress Ini Edo took to social media to seeks God’s face for the fruit of the womb, but its surprising because the last time we checked, she has a man after she divorced nor has the gossip talked about her remarrying. However, it is amazing that she is asking God for children. See pic below:

