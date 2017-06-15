Pages Navigation Menu

Ini Edo prays to have children with spiritual husband? (See Photos)

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Ini Edo took to social media to seeks God’s face for the fruit of the womb, but its surprising because the last time we checked, she has a man after she divorced nor has the gossip talked about her remarrying. However,  it is amazing that she is asking God for children. See pic below:

Hello. Add your message here.