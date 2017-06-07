Injured Vardy out of England squad

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has withdrawn from the England squad to play Scotland and France due to a “minor” injury, the Football Association announced on Wednesday.

Vardy, 30, sustained the injury during training on Tuesday and will now miss Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Scotland in Glasgow and next Tuesday’s friendly against France in Paris.

“Jamie Vardy has left the England squad as a precaution after picking up a minor injury in training at St George’s Park yesterday,” the FA said in a statement.

“No further players are due to be added to the squad at this moment in time.”

Vardy took his England goal tally to six in 16 appearances with the second goal in March’s 2-0 World Cup qualifying win at home to Lithuania.

In his absence, Harry Kane, Jermain Defoe and Marcus Rashford will compete for a starting berth.

