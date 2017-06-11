Injury forces Sharapova out of Wimbledon qualifier

Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova will be unable to compete in Wimbledon qualifying competition at Roehampton because of injury. The 30-year-old five-time Grand Slam champion has not played since May 16 when she retired with a thigh problem from her second-round match at the Italian Open. The Russian is now hoping to return at the…

