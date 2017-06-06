Inlaks becomes Moody’s Analytics West African partner

By Tare Youdeowei & Sylvia Anikwe

GLOBAL provider of risk management solutions, Moody’s Analytics, has chosen infrastructure solution provider in Nigeria and West Africa, Inlaks, as its partner in the Partner Alliance programme.

This partnership will enable Inlaks provide clients of both firms in Nigeria, particularly banks, with Moody’s Analytics regulatory and risk management solutions.

Speaking on the goal of the partnership, Managing Director, Enterprise Risk Solutions at Moody’s Analytics, Andy Frepp, said; “We offer Nigerian banks a unique range of expert solutions to help make informed corporate lending decisions and meet evolving regulatory requirements. While the company already has a comprehensive footprint in Nigeria, its partnership with Inlaks will offer close proximity to its local banking clients and support the further adoption of its solutions in this important market.”

Femi Adeoti, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, African Operations at Inlaks, who expressed confidence in the partnership said; “By using one flexible and secure platform that combines financial spreading, credit analysis and robust data storage features, banks can better assess their counterparty risk profile as part of the lending decision process and gain a comprehensive and consistent view of their exposure.

“Inlaks will create a centre of expertise to help firms implement and support Moody’s Analytics solutions in West Africa. By leveraging Inlaks’ technical expertise and 24-hour local support, banks using Moody’s Analytics solutions will also benefit from effective turnaround time on support-related issues. This alliance is non-exclusive and both companies remain independent to collaborate with other parties in the best interest of clients.

Moody’s Analytics helps capital markets and risk management professionals worldwide respond to an evolving marketplaces, while Inlaks specializes in deployment of dynamic and highly scalable ICT infrastructure solutions that satisfy the fast evolving requirements of the financial, industrial, distribution, telecommunication, oil and gas and utilities sector of the Sub-Saharan Economy.

The post Inlaks becomes Moody's Analytics West African partner appeared first on Vanguard News.

