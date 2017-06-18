Inside Kogi power struggle: How Bello, Dino fell out – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Inside Kogi power struggle: How Bello, Dino fell out
Daily Trust
By Fidelis Mac-Leva, Hamza Idris, Ismail Mudashir, (Abuja) & Itodo Daniel Sule (Lokoja) | Publish Date: Jun 18 2017 5:00AMThe lingering political feud between Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial district at the National Assembly and …
Bello vs Melaye: The untold story
Bello, Dino Not Setting Right Standards For Youths – Atumeyi
Disturbing Signals from Kogi
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!