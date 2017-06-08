Insider Selling: Facebook Inc (FB) CEO Sells 286387 Shares of Stock – Sports Perspectives
Insider Selling: Facebook Inc (FB) CEO Sells 286387 Shares of Stock
Facebook logo Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 286,387 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $42,499,830.80.
