Instagram begins testing of private sharing feature

Instagram has begun testing of a new feature known as ‘Favorites’ that allows users to share their pictures and stories with a customized list of friends. The company’s product lead Robby Stein confirmed in an interview to The Verge that the feature has been in the works for over a year, and is expected to…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Instagram begins testing of private sharing feature appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

