Insurers adopt strategies to survive foreign exchange shortage

Insurance companies dealing on offshore risks, particularly the volatile oil, gas and aviation businesses, in the wake of the foreign exchange shortages in Nigeria have adopted far-reaching strategies including income-liability match for survival. Income-liability match is a situation where insurers hedge their dollar denominated risk liabilities against dollar denominated income from offshore transactions. The foreign…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Insurers adopt strategies to survive foreign exchange shortage appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

