INTELS kicks against terminals decategorisation

INTELS Nigeria Limited has kicked against the decategorisation of port terminals by Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) because it is not in the interest of the nation.

The firm also warned that while it is a violation of the port concession agreement sealed and signed with the government, the action will lead to huge revenue loss to the Federal Government.

In a witness statement on oath filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in a case instituted by the company against NPA and four others, a Senior Legal Manager of INTELS Nigeria Limited, Mr. Dominic Onwuchekwa, said the proposed de-categorisation of the terminals will not only jeopardise the prospect of the plaintiff recovering its investments under the concession agreement signed with the Federal Government, but it will also undermine the commitments made to its lenders.

“In addition, the de-categorisation will lead to a situation whereby all terminals will charge the lower fee of $1.2 per ton (even for oil and gas cargoes for which $5.83 per ton should be paid) in order to attract patronage from port users, but on the other hand short-changing the government itself and the people of Nigeria,” Onwuchekwa averred.

He further stated that in discharging its obligations in accordance with the terms and conditions of the various lease agreements (including the concession) with the Federal Government, INTELS expended huge sums of money in upgrading port facilities and building infrastructures as well as developing specialised oil and gas designated terminals based on the need and requirements of the oil and gas industry globally.

“Conservatively, the plaintiff has, thus far, expended over $2 billion out of its own resources without amortisation in various projects and has budgeted additional $5 billion in phased port terminals development and infrastructural renewal,” he stated.

He said the huge investment by INTELS in five concessioned port terminals across the country were made in response to the Federal Government’s quest and demand for investment in port infrastructure development in Nigeria.

“In addition to the above, the plaintiff had also expended these huge expenses because it had entered into and executed five. Lease agreements on the concessioned port terminals which life span were 25 years with option of renewal for a further term on each terminal,” Onwuchekwa added.

He said INTELS’ investment in the concessioned terminals was “based on the assurances and comforts from the first – fifth defendants, especially the third defendant (NPA), stating that the company “was persuaded into financing huge capital intensive projects for the benefits of the first- fifth defendants and the people of Nigeria”.

According to him, “this relationship was based on the understanding that the plaintiff shall re-coup its investments from its agreements with the defendants entered in respect of contracts at the oil and gas terminal services.

It will be recalled that Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja last month issued an interim order directing the NPA and four others to maintain the status quo in a suit filed by INTELS Nigeria Limited on the de-categorisation of terminals at the nation’s seaports.

INTELS, which filed the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/417/2017 at the Federal High Court Abuja, is, among other reliefs, asking the court to issue an order stopping NPA and other defendants including their representatives, agents or privies from implementing a proposed policy review which purports to cancel the designation of ports and terminals in Nigeria having led it into committing huge human, financial and material resources into developing five port terminals located in Calabar Terminal A, Warri Old Terminal A, Warri New Port Terminal B, Onne Port Federal Ocean Terminal A and Onne Port Federal Lighter Terminal B.

The defendants in the suit are the Federal Government of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation, NPA, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and the Federal Ministry of Transport.

