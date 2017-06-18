Pages Navigation Menu

Intending couples to undergo sickle cell screening in Sokoto

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Health

The Sokoto State Government says it will enact a law that will make it mandatory for all intending couples to undergo sickle cell counselling, screening and testing in the state. The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Balarabe Kakale, made this known on Sunday in Sokoto at a ceremony marking the 2017 World Sickle Awareness Day. It was organised by the state Ministry of Health, in collaboration with an NGO, The Productive Youth Development Initiative.

