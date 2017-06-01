Intending Muslim pilgrims from Kano to pay N1.54m, Katsina N1.49m fares

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has approved N1,537,859.97 as the 2017 Hajj fare for Kano State intending Pilgrims. This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations officer of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Badamasi Nuhu and made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday. According to the statement,…

The post Intending Muslim pilgrims from Kano to pay N1.54m, Katsina N1.49m fares appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

