Intercepted 661 Rifles: FG arraigns 2 Customs officers, 3 clearing agents – The News

Intercepted 661 Rifles: FG arraigns 2 Customs officers, 3 clearing agents
The Attorney General of the Federation on Wednesday arraigned five men alleged to have imported arms and ammunition into Nigeria without lawful authority before a Federal high court sitting in Lagos. The accused men who were clearing agents and …
