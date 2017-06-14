Intercepted 661 Rifles: FG arraigns 2 Customs officers, 3 clearing agents – The News
Intercepted 661 Rifles: FG arraigns 2 Customs officers, 3 clearing agents
The News
The Attorney General of the Federation on Wednesday arraigned five men alleged to have imported arms and ammunition into Nigeria without lawful authority before a Federal high court sitting in Lagos. The accused men who were clearing agents and …
In Lagos : 5 in court over illegal arms importation
5 men arraigned for allegedly importing 661 pump-action rifles
