Interesting – Kendall Jenner Went Full Bum In A Field Of Yellow Daffodils

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment, Fashion | 0 comments

At least that’s what the Daily Mail is telling us.

Symbolising friendship, the unmatched beauty of the common yellow daffodil makes it one of the most popular flowers around the globe, and Kendall Jenner found herself in a field of them.

Or did she?

With a trumpet-shaped structure set against a star-shaped background, daffodils are commonly found in the Mediterranean region, and belong to the genus Narcissus.

The name was taken from the hunter in Greek mythology named Narcissus, who was known for his beauty and fell in love with himself when he saw his reflection in a river, because daffodils are naturally found along the banks of rivers.

Sounds kinda right that of all the flower fields in the world, Jenner would choose one filled with daffodils, huh?

Except, well, it’s not a daffodil field.

The Daily Mail are really, really, wrong on this one.

You see, daffodils grow to a maximum of 50 cm, and definitely do not have small bunches of flowers on the end of branches which shoot out at random intervals.

Hell, I don’t even think Jenner knows what flowers are surrounding her booty.

Let’s take a look:

Any idea, or were you too distracted? We all know you’re only here to see one thing anyway.

Shame on you.

[This is what a daffodil field looks like, though:]

[source:dailymail&theflowerexpert]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

