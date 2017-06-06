Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

International Breweries eyes merger with Intafact Beverages, Pabod Breweries – WorldStage

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

International Breweries eyes merger with Intafact Beverages, Pabod Breweries
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Ilesha based, International Breweries, a subsidiary of Belgian Brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), has announced a possible merger with Intafact Beverages Limited and Pabod Breweries Limited, also co-owned by AB InBev.
Intafact beverages, Pabod breweries, others to merge as brewersDaily Post Nigeria
Proposed Merger among INTBREW, Intafact Beverages Limited & Pabod Breweries LimitedProshare Nigeria Limited (press release) (registration)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.