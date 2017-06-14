International Criminal Court : ICC calls for ‘immediate arrest’ of Kadhafi son – Pulse Nigeria
|
News18
|
International Criminal Court : ICC calls for 'immediate arrest' of Kadhafi son
Pulse Nigeria
The International Criminal Court chief's prosecutor on Wednesday called for the "immediate arrest and surrender" of Moamer Kadhafi's son Seif al-Islam, who was reportedly set free by a militia in Libya. Published: 18:31 , Refreshed: 18:34; Pulse News …
