International Dance Choreographer “Hollywood” Arrives Lagos For The Dance Workshop 2017 With Kaffy

The Dance Workshop 2017.

The theoretical and practical workshop is a project created by Kaffy to educate dancers on the ethics and business aspect of dance. The workshop will cover important topics such as; Attitude & Talent, Finance in Dance Business, Branding and the best use of Social media, Importance of technique and skill acquisition.

The workshop has successfully taken place in Accra, Abuja and Ibadan reorienting dancers on vital issues and ensuring a positive impact on their career.

International dance choreographer “Hollywood” arrived Murtala Mohammed airport at the early hours of today to meet up with Kaffy for the Lagos edition of the workshop set to take place today 9th June 2017 and 10th June 2017 at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hollywood is a well-recognized dance choreographer who has worked with various recording artists such as Chris Brown, Ciara, and Rihanna. Most recently, Hollywood choreographed Beyonce’s ‘On the Run Tour’, Nicki Minaj’s ‘Billboard Music Award’ performance as well as Jennifer Lopez’s ‘American Music Award’.

Facilitators will range from entertainment professionals, celebrities, representatives from financial institutions and media relations experts. The list of celebrity facilitators includes, P Square, Kate Henshaw, Alibaba, Omawunmi, Daddy Showkey and Lamboginny. The business professionals will also include finance/smart money experts such as; Nimi Akinkugbe and Arese Ugwu, Bukky Karibi-Whyte (CEO Bobby Taylor Company) and many more.

The Dance Workshop 2017 is hosted by Dotun (Cool FM).

“Dance is serious business”

Tickets are available at the venue for N3,000

For more information and media related issues, kindly contact:

Seal Kamson

08187600000

Seal.btc@gmail.com

The post International Dance Choreographer “Hollywood” Arrives Lagos For The Dance Workshop 2017 With Kaffy appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

