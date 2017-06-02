International Friendly: Fans hail Super Eagles for beating Togo

Some football fans on Friday commended the Super Eagles for their superb performance and bashing of Togo 3-0 in an international friendly match.

One of the fans, Kelechi Isiguzo told newsmen in Abuja on Friday that the victory showed that the team had come back to form.

Isiguzo, who described the match as a test of the players’ form and fitness, said that the Super Eagles had won his respect.

‘’I nearly wrote off the team with its poor performances in the past, but now, I am proud of them and I can bet anything for them.

‘’They displayed team spirit and above all, the traditional Nigerian dedication and commitment with seriousness in the pitch,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Akio Lulu, said that the Super Eagles proved many bookmakers wrong by that disgrace of Togo.

Lulu noted that the Super Eagles dominated all through the match with impressive moves, which ordinarily would send shivers to South Africa.

Nigerians, however, called on the Super Eagles to improve on its present form to restore the team’s status in the round leather game.

Another fan, Ahmed Adamu, urged the team to remain focused.

“ We commend the Super Eagles for this win. But, Nigerians want more of such victories. They should be focused and win all matches,” he said.

Nigeria on Thursday stunned Togo 3-0 in a friendly match, decided at Stade Municipal de Saint Leu La Foret, Paris, France.

Ahmed Musa scored twice in the 3rd and 17th minutes to put Nigeria in a comfort zone. The third goal came from Kelechi Iheanacho who converted Etebo’s pass in the 27th minute.

The match was organised to put the Super Eagles in form for the Nation’s Cup qualifying match against South Africa on June 10.

The post International Friendly: Fans hail Super Eagles for beating Togo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

