Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

International friendly results – collated

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Results from international friendlies on Tuesday:

At Paris

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

France 3 (Umtiti 22, Sidibé 43, Dembele 78) England 2 (Kane 9, 48-pen)

At Getafe, Spain

Colombia 4 (Rodriguez 16, Mina 31, 51, Izquierdo 85) Cameroon 0

At Oslo

Norway 1 (Elyounoussi 44) Sweden 1 (Armentero 81)

At Cluj-Napoca, Romania

Romania 3 (Stancu 31, Stanciu 60, Baluta 83) Chile 2 (Vargas 8, Valencia 18)

At Moruleng, South Africa

South Africa 1 (Manyama 23) Zambia 2 (Mwila 72, Mundia 79)

At Singapore

Singapore 0 Argentina 6 (Fazio 25, Correa 30, Gomez 61, Paredes 74, Alario 90, di Maria 90+2)

At Melbourne

Australia 0 Brazil 4 (Souza 1, 90+3, Silva 62, Taison 75)

Monday

Belarus 1 (Polyakov 47) New Zealand 0

Latvia 1 (Ikaunieks 22) Estonia 2 (Zenjov 51, Purje 77)

The post International friendly results – collated appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.