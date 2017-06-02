International Friendly: Super Eagles trash Hawks of Togo 3-0

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday defeated the hawks of Togo 3-0 in their friendly match in Paris. First half goals from Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho helped the Super Eagles win their second warm-up match ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in Uyo on June 10. The …

