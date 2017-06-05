International Media Influencing Gay Culture among Nigerian Youths – NOA DG

Director-General of National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr. Garba Abari, during a programme titled, ‘Anti-Corruption: The Role of Media as Change Agents’ in Abuja on Saturday, lamented the denigration of “our traditional culture and religious values” as a result of “the advent of satellite broadcasting”. “It is pertinent to note that the advent of satellite broadcasting has […]

The post International Media Influencing Gay Culture among Nigerian Youths – NOA DG appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

