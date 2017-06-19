Internet of Coins Secures SIDN Fund Research Grant Worth $70,000

Internet of Coins (IoC) is a not-for-profit project to develop an open and accessible digital wallet for personal finance. The organization is currently running a crowdfunding campaign until June 21st, which has brought in over $1,500,000 (USD) since its launch. Now the team has secured a grant for continued development provided by the Dutch SIDN … Continue reading Internet of Coins Secures SIDN Fund Research Grant Worth $70,000

The post Internet of Coins Secures SIDN Fund Research Grant Worth $70,000 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

