INTERVIEW | Buhari is a Monumental Failure – Dan’Iyan [@MrAyeDee] #TheInfluencersNG

INTERVIEW | Buhari is a Monumental Failure – Dan'Iyan

Mukhtar Dan’Iyan is a native of Bida, Niger State. For his university education he attended Butler University, Indianapolis, Indiana from which he graduated with a degree in Political Science. In the mid to late 90’s, he was active in the struggle for restoration of democracy to Nigeria. In 1999, he got involved in partisan politics and was the first National Secretary of the All Peoples Party (APP) in North America. In addition to being a security and public policy expert, Mukhtar is an accomplished businessman, with ownership of firms and involvement in the financial, communications and security industries. In this exclusive chat with SIGNAL’s THE INFLUENCERS, he talks about youth in politics, Boko Haram, the performance of the Muhammadu Buhari administration amongst others.

Excerpts;

Why do you think Nigerian youths are so divided today, especially amongst social media influencers? Everything seems to be viewed from the prism of my political party or my candidate is better than yours. What’s going on?

I don’t think it’s so much an issue of my political party or my candidate vs. your political party and candidate as much as it is an issue of high unemployment among young(er) Nigerians, in order to survive, many have taken to social media where they make a living by being praise singers for the highest bidder.

What is your take on the Not Too Young to Run Bill?

I think it’s part of a slew of changes that need to be made in order to have true democratic representation:

1) State of Residence replacing State of Origin.

2) Voting age should be the same as the age at which individuals can contest.

3) Independent candidates should be able to run.

Two years after, how will you assess the performance of the Muhammadu Buhari change administration? Are Nigerians better for it?

Muhammadu Buhari is a monumental failure. His lack of vision has not kept Nigeria at a standstill, it has actually moved Nigeria back in time to the dark economic days of the mid 80s when he was in charge.

You’ve been known to share valuable insights on national security issues. With the continued suicide bomb attacks in the North-East, what does your gut tell you? Has Boko Haram been really defeated as claimed by the Nigerian government?

Don’t need my gut on this one. Enough signals emanating from that axis indicate Boko Haram is unfortunately far from being defeated. It has merely changed tactics while it regroups.

Over time, Nigerian youths have been unable to organize themselves into a powerful and united bloc of influencers. What are the challenges?

Main challenge is people sell their birth right for the proverbial pot of porridge. Ideology is good ideology on a full stomach is better. Alas, with very few opportunities for most people to make a legitimate living outside government patronage, many young(er) people follow the money.

There are those who believe that the argument of “youth” is not enough to get young people into political leadership and governance. What’s your take?

I think we have to start somewhere; Nigeria cannot go on the way it has been going. People who’ve been holding the nation to ransom for decades have to make way for younger people who have a true stake in the future.

Is Nigeria ripe for the emergence of a Macron?

Yes, if done properly. 2019 might surprise everyone.

Should the youths form a new political party or just join the already existing ones and try to effect real change from within?

The main ones APC and PDP have no room for younger people. So choice is either form a new party or go into other already existing ones.

Let’s talk about money politics. Can a candidate really win elections in Nigeria without depending on godfathers and moneybags to prosecute an electioneering campaign?

Yes, but it would be extremely difficult to pull off. Such a person must have a nationwide appeal and people must be ready to give their lives for him/her. This way, when money is thrown into the equation, it might be accepted, but there would be no compromise at the ballot box or beyond.

Why did you support Goodluck Jonathan in 2015? Do you regret that decision?

GEJ was the best man for the job in 2015. He was far from perfect, but his approach (and track record) to ensuring economic growth was miles ahead of that of his closest challenger, Muhammadu Buhari.

Do you ever see yourself running for public office?

Might just run in 2019… Why not, if not?

What would you do in President Buhari’s shoes? Will you resign the Presidency due to ill health?

Of course I would. What Buhari is doing is wrong. From all indications, he became President just to have FG sponsor his adventures in medical tourism. This is more than unfortunate, it’s disgraceful.

Any final thoughts?

Nigerians must keep hope alive. As bad as things are right now, they are bound to get better…

