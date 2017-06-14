Intrigues, confusion mar federation elections in Abuja

•Olympian Charity Asonze mobbed by Security Operatives

BY JUDE OPARA, ABUJA

Large scale intrigues and confusion were the hallmark of the elections into the boards of National Sports Federations conducted yesterday at the National Stadium, Abuja.

Cases of physical combats and assaults coupled with shouting matches were rampant as both contestants and delegates tried to outsmart each other.

The show of shame culminated in the physical manhandling of former Nigerian sprinter and Olympic Silver medallist, Charity Asonze.

Trouble started after she questioned why Brown Ebewele who had earlier won the election as the technical director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) was replaced with that of Gad Onuamagbu.

The fracas resulted in her being bundled out of the arena with her husband Asonze who tried without much success to rescue his wife.

Indeed, it took the threat of the president of the Nigeria Hockey Federation, Senator Abdul Ningi to sue the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung and his ministry before the plot to disqualify him was dropped.

The story was not different in the Athletics Federation of Nigeria ( AFN) where the issue of who should be a delegate in some cases became problematic.

Apart from the incident that saw the unfortunate case of beating up of the former medallist Asonze, the process was disrupted not less than three times.

Interestingly, this is a complete negation of the electoral guidelines which states that there should be no voting by proxy.

The funny one was in the Nigeria Volleyball Federation election where the South South zone failed to have a representative on the board as none of the two candidates from there agreed to step down for each other after three attempts. Each of them had three votes in each case.

The case of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) is as confusing as it stands. The celebrated re-election of Tijjani Umar as the president in Kano last Monday is well known; but another group instead of occupying their pavilion at the stadium went to Ibro Hotel to do theirs. Musa Kida was elected at that factional election.

The post Intrigues, confusion mar federation elections in Abuja appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

