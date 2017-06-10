Pages Navigation Menu

Intrigues in Osun APC over plan to replace Adeleke with commissioner

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Political intrigues are playing out among members of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) in Osun, over plans to replace the late senator Isiaka Adeleke, with Mudashir Useni, a commissioner in the newly constituted cabinet. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently declared the senatorial seat in the Osun West senatorial district vacant following the demise […]

