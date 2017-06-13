Investors oversubscribe UBA’s $500m Eurobond by 240% – Daily Trust
Investors oversubscribe UBA's $500m Eurobond by 240%
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) has successfully raised USD500 million, through a debut Eurobond, which was 240% over-subscribed. The Global Offering is a five-year senior unsecured benchmark bond (144A/Reg S) listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and …
UBA raises $500m through Eurobond
