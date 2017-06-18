Investors stake N32bn on stocks, gain N188bn – National Accord
Investors stake N32bn on stocks, gain N188bn
Stock investors have staked a sum of N32 billion as transaction value on equities last week during which they gain N188 billion. The result of weekly trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) shows that value was invested on …
NSE RoundUp! Nigerian equities buck global downtrend with N188bn gain
