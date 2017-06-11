Investors target Nigeria ahead of Maywheather’s visit

The legendary boxing champion Floyd Maywheather is set for a charity and investment tour of Nigeria on the 14th of June 2017, The Nation has learnt.

The boxer is looking to open avenues for massive investment in Nigeria. He will invest in sports academy where youths will enroll in sporting activities.

This was disclosed during a press briefing by the Chief Executive Officer, MPR Marketing and Digital Consultancy firm, Eddy Madaki in Abuja, stressing that the boxer will visit Lagos, Anambra and Abuja.

The programme, he stressed, “Will also open up to all Nigerians looking for foreign investors, the whole idea is to generate money for charity, inclusive of this charity organisations are, those suffering from Meningitis, the Chibok girls, those suffering from sickle cell and additional four nonprofit organisations.

“This is also to portray Nigeria in positive key light, which is very pertinent. It is a known truth that most youths do not have access to capital to start any form of investment, this will help to reach out to as many of this youths.”

Madaki said Maywheather is one of only five fighters ever to win a world title in at least five weight divisions, and has also received ring magazine fighter of the year award twice.

