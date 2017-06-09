Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IOC approves mixed-gender events for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved mixed-gender events in athletics, swimming, table tennis and triathlon for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Games will include a 4×400 metres mixed relay in athletics and a 4×100 metres medley mixed relay in swimming. IOC president Thomas Bach said the Games will be “more youthful, more urban and include more women’’.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.