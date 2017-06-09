IOC approves mixed-gender events for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved mixed-gender events in athletics, swimming, table tennis and triathlon for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Games will include a 4×400 metres mixed relay in athletics and a 4×100 metres medley mixed relay in swimming. IOC president Thomas Bach said the Games will be “more youthful, more urban and include more women’’.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

