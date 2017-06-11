IPC denounces Itsekiri inclusion in planned Biafra Republic

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- THE Itsekiri Progress Club, IPC, Sunday, decried the inclusion of Itsekiri homeland in Warri Kingdom, Delta State, in the map of the proposed Biafra Republic.

IPC in a joint statement by the chairman and publicity secretary, Gbesimi Akperi and Chief Solomon Arenyeka respectively, said: :The Itsekiri Progress Club condemns in its entirety the inclusion of the Itsekiri homeland of Delta State in the banded map of the proposed Biafra Republic by the advocates of this dream.”

“While we have no say in the aspirations of people to own and air their views and agitate for self-determination, we view seriously the inclusion of the land mass of the Itsekiris of Warri Kingdom in their self-serving agitations,” the group said.

It described as “strange and unusual” the attachment of Itsekiri homeland in Biafra map “as there is no cultural, geographical and linguistic affinity between the Itsekiris of Warri Kingdom of Delta State and the proposed Republic.”

