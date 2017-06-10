IPI Solutions Shines at African Brand Leadership Award

Information Technology Company and Microsoft Cloud solutions provider,IPI solutions Nigeria Limited has added another award to its accolade collection as it bagged another recognition at the 2017 edition of the Brand Leadership Merit Awards.

The company was awarded ‘Africa`s Best Premium Microsoft Products & Services Company of the Year 2017’ to beat other rival companies who were also in for the award category.

The award ceremony which held at the prestigious Eko Hotels& Suites was put together by the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria (IBMN), in collaboration with the African Institute of Brand Management (AIBM).

According to the organisers of the award ceremony, IPI Solutions was singled out for the award among others because of its strides and innovations which all contributed in building a brand that identify with International best practices.

It urged other indigenous firms to upgrade their standard of operations to suit global practices and acceptance which is what is needed to sell Nigerian brands to the international community.

Receiving the award, Chief Executive officer of IPI Solutions Ltd, Mr. Adamu Garba II, said “as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solutions Provider, we offer premium cloud services to our satisfied customers in Nigeria and other African countries including Ghana, Cote d’lvoire, Senegal, Cameroun, Namibia, Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Mauritius and Cape Verde. We have been able to enhance our service with the use of our recently commissioned self-service portal for Microsoft cloud solutions.

“Our solutions are based on best practices and our operation is process-driven. We insist on giving our customers the best and these have earned us a number of recognitions in the recent past”.

IPI Solutions Ltd has evolved over the years to become preferred Microsoft cloud solutions provider and systems integrator with several awards and recognitions in its trove.Some of its notable awards included: Africa’s Most Reliable Business Technology Solution Provider 2016, Microsoft Partner of the Year Competency Award 2016 and Top 100 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Provider 2016 among others.

The African Brand Leadership Merit Awards is an annual fiesta that celebrates brands excellence in Africa. The brand award celebrates leadership, innovation and creativity in Africa. It also showcases the brilliant minds and institutes that deliver positive change and shapes Africa’s future.

This year’s event is keenly monitored by international observers including USA, UK, Germany, Australia, France, Japan, China, Italy, Korea, Turkey and India.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

