IPMAN calls for speedy passage of PIGB by Reps

By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on the House of Representatives to urgently pass the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) in order to make the efforts of the Senate worthwhile.

National President of IPMAN, Engr. Sanusi Fari, commended the 8th Senate for the speedy passage of PIGB in less than two years of its inauguration.

Fari, however urged the House of Representatives to harmonise the PIGB for onward transmission to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, to assent his signature and allow the bill become law.

“You know that before a bill becomes law, the two chambers (both Senate and House of Representatives) must harmonise the bill before the President can sign it into law. We hereby call on the House of Representatives, because they were duly represented in the Joint Committee, to ensure quick harmonisation of the bill.

This Bill has spent over 10 years with the past assemblies without success. It shows that Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, Chairman, Joint Committee on PIGB, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, and other Senators should be commended for a job welldone,” he said.

