IPOB accuses Governor Okorocha for intentionally sacking commissioners, LGA chairmen

Imo State by Governor Rochas Okoroch has been accused by the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) on Saturday for sacking commissioners and local government chairmen in the 27 council areas of the state because of the sit-at-home order that they did observe to honour Biafra soldiers in the state. In a statement issued by IPOB’s …

The post IPOB accuses Governor Okorocha for intentionally sacking commissioners, LGA chairmen appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

