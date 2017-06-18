IPOB Advocates for Teaching of Geography, Pre-colonial History in Schools

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has directed all academic institutions in ‘Biafraland’ from nursery to University levels to revert to original Geography text books with Bight of Biafra in them.

The group also urged all schools and institutions in Biafraland to commence the teaching of history, especially pre-colonial Biafra and 1914 amalgamation.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said all schools that sign up to the scheme will receive grants from scholars and IPOB worldwide.

It added that the group is working with publishers of history and geography textbooks to commence the job to enhance effective work and to ensure the success of the scheme.

“However, history teaching in Biafraland will focus on the genocide committed against the people of Biafra during the civil war in 1967 and 1970, while the geography will mostly focus on the removal of the Bight of Biafra by British and Nigerian Governments.

“It will also show the ancient map of Africa from 1662 till 1966, during the war of genocide that consumed the lives of our women and children,” the statement added.

