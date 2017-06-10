IPOB Backs Igbo Quit Notice, Thanks Arewa Youths for Advance Notice

The Indigenous People of Biafra on Saturday backed the three-month quit noticed served on Igbo living in northern parts of the country by Arewa youths.

In a press statement made available to our correspondent in Awka by IPOB’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, the group commended the northern youths and Arewa Elders Forum for quickening the Biafra exit by their pronouncements.

The group maintained that the quit notice had a human face unlike previously when the people perceived as Biafrans would be attacked without any notice or provocation.

It said IPOB would prevail on Igbo living in the north to adhere to the quit notice.

Their statement read in part, “The members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its leadership worldwide wish to sincerely thank the Arewa Elders Forum, Arewa Youths and Arewa Consultative Forum for seeing sense in what IPOB has been saying about the need for a referendum to be conducted in Nigeria to decide the fate of the component ethnic nationalities criminally lumped together by the British in 1914.

“Biafrans in general also wish to thank these vocal Northerners for at least having the courtesy to issue advance warning this time before embarking on their routine massacre of Igbos and other Biafrans living in Northern Nigeria; unlike what their fathers did in 1966 when death, destruction and mayhem were unleashed upon unsuspecting innocent civilian populations from the South comprising of mostly Igbo men, women and children.

“Igbo massacres in Northern Nigeria has occurred so many times that it has almost become some sort of an annual sporting activity for blood thirsty Northern youths. That is why we are particularly grateful to Arewa Youths and Elders for having the decency to give us prior notice before the slaughter commences.

