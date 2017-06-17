IPOB urges Schools to teach about history of the South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged schools in the South-East to teach history and geography of the region. It said schools that would key to the course programmes would be given grant for scholarship. A statement in Awka, Anambra state,by the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, said its leader, …

The post IPOB urges Schools to teach about history of the South-East appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

