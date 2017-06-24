IPOB Were Allowed To Issue Threats Freely, Therefore Any Attempt To Arrest Arewa Youths Will Lead To Problems – Junaid

A Second Republic lawmaker and Northern elder statesman, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has warned that the arrest of Arewa youths over the quit notice to Igbo would lead to crisis in the region. Giving the warning during a chat with Saturday PUNCH on Friday, Mohammed said that the Federal Government demonstrated irresponsibility in its selective handling of the threats from the southern and northern regions of the country.

He said, “The threat to arrest the youth, in my opinion, is not only counter-productive but also inappropriate.

“This is because ideally, with the position of things, every Nigerian has the right to live and conduct their businesses in any part of the country.

“But the Federal Government left their toes behind when they allowed the IPOB, which is being financed by the Igbo political and business elites both in the country and in the Diaspora to be issuing statements freely.

“Therefore, any attempt to arrest Arewa youths will lead to problems. I am resident in Kano State and the last time the Kaduna State Government brought up the issue of arrest, there would have been violence if an attempt to arrest anybody by the police had been made.”

