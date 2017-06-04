IPOB/MASSOB defy rain to hold thanksgiving on Biafra protest

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) on Sunday defied a heavy down pour in Abia State to hold a special thanksgiving ceremony.

The Nation was told that the thanksgiving service held at St Philip’s Anglican Church, Eziukwu Aba was to thank God for a successful sit-at-home protest in Aba and the State in general.

The church compound was filled with members of the Pro-Biafra groups cutting across various denominations who wore various Biafra insigma and carrying flags which they waved around the church premises throughout the hours that the service lasted.

They also described the present threat to re-arrest and detain their leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government for allegedly flouting the bail conditions given to him by Justice Binta as plot by the federal government to silence them, but however stated that no amount of intimidation can stop the push for the freedom agenda.

According to them, re-arresting Kanu will further expose the weaknesses of the federal government and also confirm that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has evil plans against their leader (Nnamdi Kanu)

They warned federal government against re-arresting Kanu through a court order, saying that the group would not let that happen.

A respondent who identified himself as Ikechukwu said that the event was another remarkable day and event for the “Biafrans”.

Ikechukwu stated “we are grateful to God for the success of this event. We are thanking him for what he did on Tuesday and today, he has done more so we are grateful.

“We also thank the church that gave us the opportunity to use their premises to offer thanks to Chukwu Okike Abiama (Almighty God). They will reap the blessings of this wonderful gesture. Anything done for Biafra can never for unrewarded that is our belief and so it is.”

They also used the event to pray for the repose of the souls of departed Biafrans and also donated some cash for a widow of one of their slain member who they said died in active service for the sake of Biafra.

The post IPOB/MASSOB defy rain to hold thanksgiving on Biafra protest appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

