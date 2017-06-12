Iran kills 4 IS suspects in southern province

Iranian police forces killed four suspects linked to the Islamic State (IS) militants in the southern province of Hormozgan, a news agency reported on Monday.

“In an armed clash that occurred in a mountainous area near the city of Rudan in Hormozgan province on Sunday, four militants were killed by the police forces of the province,’’ Brig.-Gen. Azizollah Maleki said.

Maleki said that the police seized four combat weapons and 112 bullets along with some explosives, adding that the police forces also found an IS flag from the militants.

“One of the killed militants possessed a foreign identification card, but the identity of the three others is under investigation,’’ he said.

On Saturday, Iranian media reported that 14 people were arrested in two Iranian provinces of Alborz and Fars in connection with the twin terrorist attacks that killed 17 on Wednesday.

On Friday, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said security forces had arrested 41 individuals linked to IS in Tehran, Kermanshah, Kurdistan and West Azarbaijan provinces.

It also said it identified a number of IS terrorists’ hideouts in the northwest of Iran and seized a sizable amount of ammunition.

In two separate attacks by the IS militants against Iran’s Majlis (parliament) and the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic republic on Wednesday, no less than 17 were killed and over 50 others injured.

The five assailants were killed by Iran’s security forces.

On Sunday, the Intelligence Ministry announced that the Iranian security forces have killed the ringleader and commander of the attack outside of the country.

The post Iran kills 4 IS suspects in southern province appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

