Socceroos v Uzbekistan: World Cup qualifier play-off, equation, Iran seal Russia spot – Fox Sports

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Sports


Socceroos v Uzbekistan: World Cup qualifier play-off, equation, Iran seal Russia spot
SARDAR Azmoun and Mehdi Taremi were on target as Iran confirmed their spot in the 2018 World Cup finals with a 2-0 victory over Uzbekistan at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Monday. It was Iran's sixth win from eight matches in Group A which took the …
