Iran rejects Trump’s condolence message

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

IRAN’S foreign minister on Thursday, Mohammad Javad Zarif has rejected Donald Trump’s condolences for deadly attacks in Tehran on Wednesday, calling his words repugnant. Trump had said he prayed for the victims of Wednesday’s attacks that were claimed by Islamic State, but added that “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they […]

