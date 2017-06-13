Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iran says Saudi supports militants on its turf after attacks – Reuters

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Iran says Saudi supports militants on its turf after attacks
Reuters
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles during the opening of the Oslo Forum at Losby Gods outside Oslo, Norway June 13, 2017. NTB Scanpix/Hakon Mosvold Larsen via REUTERS. By Gwladys Fouche | OSLO. OSLO Iranian Foreign Minister …
When brothers fight with long knivesThe News
Saudi king to meet Iraqi PM as regional tensions at higheuronews
Imam Khamenei: Who created ISIS? Was it anyone but US?Ahlul Bayt News Agency: Providing Shia News (press release)
Times of Oman –CNN –IFP News –ARY NEWS
all 87 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.