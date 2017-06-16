Pages Navigation Menu

Irate NPP Youth Want To Split My Stomach Open Over MCE – Bugri Naabu

Peace FM Online

Irate NPP Youth Want To Split My Stomach Open Over MCE – Bugri Naabu
Peace FM Online
The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has vowed not to meet the irate youth of Savelugu over the appointment of Hajia Ayishetu Seidu as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) because they want to kill him.
We'll kill you if you support Savelugu MCE – NPP Youth GroupYEN.COM.GH
Irate NPP youth lock up Savelugu municipal office – in protest against MCEGraphic Online

