Irate NPP Youth Want To Split My Stomach Open Over MCE – Bugri Naabu – Peace FM Online

Irate NPP Youth Want To Split My Stomach Open Over MCE – Bugri Naabu
The Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, has vowed not to meet the irate youth of Savelugu over the appointment of Hajia Ayishetu Seidu as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) because they want to kill him.
