‘Irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations, lets shun disintegration’

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Saturday said Nigeria would only attain greatness in unity.

Saraki told newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday that Nigerians, irrespective of political, ethnic and religious affiliations, must shun calls for disintegration.

Pressmen report that Saraki, in company with Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari(APC-Oyo North), was in Ibadan for the wedding ceremony of the daughter of APC chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande.

The senate president was reacting to the ultimatum issued by some northern youths to Igbos to quit the north by Oct. 1 and the counter threats by some other ethnic groups.

But Saraki said that the unity of the country was not negotiable, adding that Nigerians must come together to achieve peace and progress.

“ Leaders from the various regions of the country should preach unity to their youths.

“We are leaders to guide the youths through the path of progress which the nation deserves now.

“ We won’t relent until this country achieve greatness through unity and peace,’’ he said.

Saraki stated that there was no perfect system, adding the nation only needed improvement from its present state.

The senate president said that there was no problem in the quest for improvement in a system, arguing that it must not be through threats, division or violence.

He warned those agitating for a breakup to desist, pledging that the National Assembly would ensure that Nigeria remained united.

“We all must stand clearly to defend one Nigeria. There is no room for division and we must live by example. We are not afraid of anybody.

“We must rise up to make a statement on what is happening. We will be failing if we do not do something that will reassure the people on the need for one Nigeria.

“We are greater being together than going our separate ways,’’ he said.

